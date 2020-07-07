740 Regalwood Drive

Amenities

Check out the upgrades in this 3-2 in Creek Tree Estates! Wood laminate flooring greets you in the large open great room. Home features a beautiful upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a built in wall microwave, built in wall oven, surface electric counter top range, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Brick fireplace features a mantle and firebox glass enclosure. Located in the heart of DeSoto. This home has an open floor plan. Master en-suite features dual sinks, garden oval tub, and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access. One visit and you will make this your next home!