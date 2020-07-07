All apartments in DeSoto
Location

740 Regalwood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out the upgrades in this 3-2 in Creek Tree Estates! Wood laminate flooring greets you in the large open great room. Home features a beautiful upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a built in wall microwave, built in wall oven, surface electric counter top range, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Brick fireplace features a mantle and firebox glass enclosure. Located in the heart of DeSoto. This home has an open floor plan. Master en-suite features dual sinks, garden oval tub, and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access. One visit and you will make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Regalwood Drive have any available units?
740 Regalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Regalwood Drive have?
Some of 740 Regalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Regalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
740 Regalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Regalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 740 Regalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 740 Regalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 740 Regalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 740 Regalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Regalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Regalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 740 Regalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 740 Regalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 740 Regalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Regalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Regalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

