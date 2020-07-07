717 Duke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms located in DeSoto is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Upstairs balcony! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.