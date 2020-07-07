All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 717 Duke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
717 Duke Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:48 PM

717 Duke Drive

717 Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

717 Duke Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms located in DeSoto is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Upstairs balcony! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Duke Drive have any available units?
717 Duke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Duke Drive have?
Some of 717 Duke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Duke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Duke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Duke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Duke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 717 Duke Drive offer parking?
No, 717 Duke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 717 Duke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Duke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Duke Drive have a pool?
No, 717 Duke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 717 Duke Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Duke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Duke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Duke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary