704 Inglewood Trl

Two story 3 Bathroom 2 and half bathroom home for lease in Desoto - Beautiful two story home for lease in DeSoto. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. 2582 Sq ft. Two large living rooms and two dining rooms. One of the living room has wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and Island in the middle. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Large backyard perfect for family entertainment. Separate utility room. Two Car Garage.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of DeSoto to turn on the water.



GAS: N/A



PARKING:



2 Car Garage.



