All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 704 Inglewood Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
704 Inglewood Trl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:02 PM

704 Inglewood Trl

704 Inglewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

704 Inglewood Trail, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two story 3 Bathroom 2 and half bathroom home for lease in Desoto - Beautiful two story home for lease in DeSoto. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. 2582 Sq ft. Two large living rooms and two dining rooms. One of the living room has wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and Island in the middle. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Large backyard perfect for family entertainment. Separate utility room. Two Car Garage.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of DeSoto to turn on the water.

GAS: N/A

PARKING:

2 Car Garage.

(RLNE3217532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Inglewood Trl have any available units?
704 Inglewood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Inglewood Trl have?
Some of 704 Inglewood Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Inglewood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
704 Inglewood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Inglewood Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Inglewood Trl is pet friendly.
Does 704 Inglewood Trl offer parking?
Yes, 704 Inglewood Trl offers parking.
Does 704 Inglewood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Inglewood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Inglewood Trl have a pool?
No, 704 Inglewood Trl does not have a pool.
Does 704 Inglewood Trl have accessible units?
No, 704 Inglewood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Inglewood Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Inglewood Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary