704 Ashbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 home on cul-de-sac in Desoto! NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED! Open layout, Corian countertops, two inch blinds and more! Spacious 18x15 family room with bright windows and gas fireplace opens to the large dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave and double pantry. Private master suite with vaulted ceilings has a 6x6 walk-in closet and bath with separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, utility with built-in cabinets and hookups for electric or gas dryer, ceiling fans throughout, sprinkler system and cozy backyard on mature lot with nice shade trees and landscaping.