Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:27 AM

704 Ashbrook Drive

704 Ashbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Ashbrook Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 home on cul-de-sac in Desoto! NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED! Open layout, Corian countertops, two inch blinds and more! Spacious 18x15 family room with bright windows and gas fireplace opens to the large dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave and double pantry. Private master suite with vaulted ceilings has a 6x6 walk-in closet and bath with separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, utility with built-in cabinets and hookups for electric or gas dryer, ceiling fans throughout, sprinkler system and cozy backyard on mature lot with nice shade trees and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Ashbrook Drive have any available units?
704 Ashbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Ashbrook Drive have?
Some of 704 Ashbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Ashbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Ashbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Ashbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Ashbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 704 Ashbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Ashbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Ashbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Ashbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Ashbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Ashbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Ashbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Ashbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Ashbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Ashbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

