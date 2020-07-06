All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 Belclaire Ter

625 Belclaire Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

625 Belclaire Terrace, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Fabulous 3-2.5-2 in Desoto! Spacious rooms, walk-in closets, two living areas, two dining areas, huge backyard and so much more! The entry opens to the first living room with lovely architecture, curved walls and niches. The second living with sunfilled windows boasts an open concept to the expansive kitchen with wrap-around breakfast bar, island and a plenitude of storage. The generous sized master suite has room for a sitting area with a 15x9 private bath featuring double vanities, a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Additional amenities include an oversized 19x12 secondary bedroom, gas fireplace, Formal dining, half bath, lovely outdoor patio and sprinkler system with easy access to I-35. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Belclaire Ter have any available units?
625 Belclaire Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Belclaire Ter have?
Some of 625 Belclaire Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Belclaire Ter currently offering any rent specials?
625 Belclaire Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Belclaire Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Belclaire Ter is pet friendly.
Does 625 Belclaire Ter offer parking?
No, 625 Belclaire Ter does not offer parking.
Does 625 Belclaire Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Belclaire Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Belclaire Ter have a pool?
No, 625 Belclaire Ter does not have a pool.
Does 625 Belclaire Ter have accessible units?
No, 625 Belclaire Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Belclaire Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Belclaire Ter has units with dishwashers.

