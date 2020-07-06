625 Belclaire Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Fabulous 3-2.5-2 in Desoto! Spacious rooms, walk-in closets, two living areas, two dining areas, huge backyard and so much more! The entry opens to the first living room with lovely architecture, curved walls and niches. The second living with sunfilled windows boasts an open concept to the expansive kitchen with wrap-around breakfast bar, island and a plenitude of storage. The generous sized master suite has room for a sitting area with a 15x9 private bath featuring double vanities, a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Additional amenities include an oversized 19x12 secondary bedroom, gas fireplace, Formal dining, half bath, lovely outdoor patio and sprinkler system with easy access to I-35. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.