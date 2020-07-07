All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 624 Priscilla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
624 Priscilla Lane
Last updated April 15 2019 at 2:58 PM

624 Priscilla Lane

624 Priscilla Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

624 Priscilla Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
624 Priscilla is a single story house with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has wood look vinyl flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen, bathrooms and laundry have tile flooring. Extremely easy to clean and maintain, and great for combatting dust and allergens!

This house has an open concept and tons of natural light. The spacious great room has vaulted ceilings, a dining area and a beautiful wood burning fire place with a brick hearth. The kitchen is equipped with a range and dishwasher, and has plenty of room for a kitchen table. The kitchen and eat in area face the backyard, and a sliding glass door opens out to the concrete patio and backyard.

The bedrooms are located down the hallway, separate from the living area. The master has an en suite bathroom with a large, walk in shower. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. The hall bathroom has a shower over the tub.

Situated on a large lot, with lots of outdoor space. Two car garage. Inside laundry room. This house is located near Ruby Young Elementary, Desoto West Middle & Desoto High School, walking distance to the park and is easily accessible from I35.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available 4/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Priscilla Lane have any available units?
624 Priscilla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Priscilla Lane have?
Some of 624 Priscilla Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Priscilla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
624 Priscilla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Priscilla Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Priscilla Lane is pet friendly.
Does 624 Priscilla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 624 Priscilla Lane offers parking.
Does 624 Priscilla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Priscilla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Priscilla Lane have a pool?
No, 624 Priscilla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 624 Priscilla Lane have accessible units?
No, 624 Priscilla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Priscilla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Priscilla Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary