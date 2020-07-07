624 Priscilla Lane

Amenities

624 Priscilla is a single story house with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has wood look vinyl flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen, bathrooms and laundry have tile flooring. Extremely easy to clean and maintain, and great for combatting dust and allergens!



This house has an open concept and tons of natural light. The spacious great room has vaulted ceilings, a dining area and a beautiful wood burning fire place with a brick hearth. The kitchen is equipped with a range and dishwasher, and has plenty of room for a kitchen table. The kitchen and eat in area face the backyard, and a sliding glass door opens out to the concrete patio and backyard.



The bedrooms are located down the hallway, separate from the living area. The master has an en suite bathroom with a large, walk in shower. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. The hall bathroom has a shower over the tub.



Situated on a large lot, with lots of outdoor space. Two car garage. Inside laundry room. This house is located near Ruby Young Elementary, Desoto West Middle & Desoto High School, walking distance to the park and is easily accessible from I35.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available 4/5/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

