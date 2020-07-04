All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 608 Andalusia Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
608 Andalusia Trail
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:45 PM

608 Andalusia Trail

608 Andalusia Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 Andalusia Trail, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Welcome to 608 Andalusia Trl.! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it has a large front yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Andalusia Trail have any available units?
608 Andalusia Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 608 Andalusia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
608 Andalusia Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Andalusia Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Andalusia Trail is pet friendly.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail offer parking?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not offer parking.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail have a pool?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not have a pool.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail have accessible units?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Andalusia Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Andalusia Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary