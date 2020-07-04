608 Andalusia Trail

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Welcome to 608 Andalusia Trl.! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it has a large front yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.