Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Well maintained single story home 3-2-2 located in a well established neighborhood, great drive up appeal. Updated kitchen 2019, beautiful tiled floors, extra large backyard and deck for all of your entertainment needs. New roof December 2017, near schools, parks, shopping and dining. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify square footage, room measurements, schools etc. Home is ready for immediate move in.