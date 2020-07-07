512 Dogwood Trail

MAKE THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM YOUR HOME. WITH GRAND HIGH CEILINGS AND AN OPEN CONCEPT, THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LOCATED IN A QUIET AND BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD, YOUR FAMILY IS SURE TO ENJOY. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
