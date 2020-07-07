All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 512 Dogwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
512 Dogwood Trail
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

512 Dogwood Trail

512 Dogwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Dogwood Trail, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MAKE THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM YOUR HOME. WITH GRAND HIGH CEILINGS AND AN OPEN CONCEPT, THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LOCATED IN A QUIET AND BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD, YOUR FAMILY IS SURE TO ENJOY. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Dogwood Trail have any available units?
512 Dogwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Dogwood Trail have?
Some of 512 Dogwood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Dogwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
512 Dogwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Dogwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 512 Dogwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 512 Dogwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 512 Dogwood Trail offers parking.
Does 512 Dogwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Dogwood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Dogwood Trail have a pool?
No, 512 Dogwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 512 Dogwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 512 Dogwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Dogwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Dogwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary