Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy peace & quiet with this move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home, nestled away in an established neighborhood with mature trees. The property backs up to a creek and offers peaceful, private serenity. Recently renovated to offer updated flooring throughout with granite, nicer backsplash, kitchen appliances, and paint throughout the home. This is a one of a kind that will go quickly so hurry in before its too late!