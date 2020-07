Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and ready for immediate move in. All new paint and flooring throughout. Large family room with fireplace and built in shelves. Formal dining room. Eat in galley kitchen with gas cook top, double oven and built in shelves in the breakfast nook. Large bedrooms with lots of windows. Great covered patio and large lot.