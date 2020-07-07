All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 Royal Crest Drive

317 Royal Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

317 Royal Crest Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This recently updated 5-3.5-2 home located in Desoto, TX is move in ready. Living room features a limestone floor to ceiling fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features knotty alder cabinets, plenty of storage and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and fan. The master bathroom features double sink vanity with knee space, and large shower and garden tub. The master closet is an oversized walk in with shelving. The second bathroom has is a jack & Jill with a built in linen closet. Home boasts plenty of room for entertaining with secondary living and dining, along with a media room

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 317 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
317 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Royal Crest Drive have?
Some of 317 Royal Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Royal Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 317 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Royal Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Royal Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Royal Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Royal Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

