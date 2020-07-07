317 Royal Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

This recently updated 5-3.5-2 home located in Desoto, TX is move in ready. Living room features a limestone floor to ceiling fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features knotty alder cabinets, plenty of storage and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and fan. The master bathroom features double sink vanity with knee space, and large shower and garden tub. The master closet is an oversized walk in with shelving. The second bathroom has is a jack & Jill with a built in linen closet. Home boasts plenty of room for entertaining with secondary living and dining, along with a media room