Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

220 Bailey, Desoto, TX - 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom brick home - You will love this wonderful, recently updated home that is move-in ready! The paint and carpet throughout has been recently updated. Then there are hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. You'll enjoy the treed yard and the fenced back yard - makes a great area for outdoor activities. Plus it has a storage building!! Other amazing amenities include the energy saving Solar Screens and the yard is maintained by the owner!! You will not want to miss out on this one. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase, Refrigerator is optional and not maintained by the owner.



(RLNE2088317)