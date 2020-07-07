All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 220 Bailey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
220 Bailey
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:20 AM

220 Bailey

220 Bailey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Bailey Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
220 Bailey, Desoto, TX - 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom brick home - You will love this wonderful, recently updated home that is move-in ready! The paint and carpet throughout has been recently updated. Then there are hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. You'll enjoy the treed yard and the fenced back yard - makes a great area for outdoor activities. Plus it has a storage building!! Other amazing amenities include the energy saving Solar Screens and the yard is maintained by the owner!! You will not want to miss out on this one. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase, Refrigerator is optional and not maintained by the owner.

(RLNE2088317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Bailey have any available units?
220 Bailey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Bailey have?
Some of 220 Bailey's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Bailey currently offering any rent specials?
220 Bailey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Bailey pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Bailey is pet friendly.
Does 220 Bailey offer parking?
Yes, 220 Bailey offers parking.
Does 220 Bailey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Bailey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Bailey have a pool?
No, 220 Bailey does not have a pool.
Does 220 Bailey have accessible units?
No, 220 Bailey does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Bailey have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Bailey does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary