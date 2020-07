Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Beautiful newly built home, located on over sized lot, walking distance to Meadow Creek Park. Dark laminate flooring, clean updated white cabinetry, light neutral colors throughout and a gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace. This home features lots of windows with 2 inch blinds that bring in natural light, dual sinks in the master bath, recessed lighting and french doors that lead to the amazing backyard. Come view this beauty today!