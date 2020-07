Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home exudes curb appeal and comfort! Sleek flooring leads you in to the living room complete with a brick fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! There is easy access to the upgraded kitchen that includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! Tour this home today!