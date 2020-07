Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a must see!! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom is just what you are looking for. The home boast 2 living areas, a large dining room and a eat in kitchen. These large bedroom will make each room feel like its own master suite! Master suite boast a garden tub, separate shower dual sinks and a LARGE master closet!