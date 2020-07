Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this charming three bedroom, two bath home with added office in Desoto, TX!! Kitchen includes all appliances except for a refrigerator, with a full-size washer and dryer area and plenty storage. Master bedroom has connected bath, with patio area directly outside the sliding glass door! This house will lease fast so hurry while you can! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please reach out to agent directly.