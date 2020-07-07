1236 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This duplex is an updated 2/2/2 with new carpet and fresh paint. High ceilings in the living room with tile floors. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and new carpet. A/C and water heater have recently been replaced. The Kitchen has a gas range and nice refrigerator. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. No Pets allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.