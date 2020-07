Amenities

Fantastic 4BD-2BA-2GA home located in Desoto! Recently updated. Spacious living room with cozy corner fireplace. Dining room off kitchen and has sliding glass doors leading out to fenced in backyard. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and breakfast bar area. Wonderful community amenities such as Thornhill Country Club, Grimes Park, and located near shopping. Easy access to I-35 and I-20. Call office for December specials!