DeSoto, TX
1124 Cypress Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:50 AM

1124 Cypress Lane

1124 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Cypress Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice and cozy ! Great Home ready for new renters. nested in beautiful subdivision with great schools and parks. Featuring a fireplace, two stories, attached garage & lovely backyard.

Near The Meadows Elementary & DeSoto East Middle School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 6/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Cypress Lane have any available units?
1124 Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1124 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Cypress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Cypress Lane offers parking.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 1124 Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 1124 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Cypress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
