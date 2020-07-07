1117 Longmeadow Lane

Amenities

Don't miss this fabulous Luxury Frost Farms home! Open floor plan with spacious living areas, beautiful floors, patio with French doors. Huge island kitchen boasts stone counter tops, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking large family room with wall of windows. Downstairs master suite has sitting area & relaxing bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Other amenities incl 3 car garage, built-in storage & upstairs game room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with pool, covered patio with lovely tile flooring & huge yard.