Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1117 Longmeadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Longmeadow Lane

1117 Longmeadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Longmeadow Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115
Frost Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this fabulous Luxury Frost Farms home! Open floor plan with spacious living areas, beautiful floors, patio with French doors. Huge island kitchen boasts stone counter tops, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking large family room with wall of windows. Downstairs master suite has sitting area & relaxing bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Other amenities incl 3 car garage, built-in storage & upstairs game room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with pool, covered patio with lovely tile flooring & huge yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have any available units?
1117 Longmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have?
Some of 1117 Longmeadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Longmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Longmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Longmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Longmeadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Longmeadow Lane offers parking.
Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Longmeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1117 Longmeadow Lane has a pool.
Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1117 Longmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Longmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Longmeadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

