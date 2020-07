Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom with two living areas. Garage converted to living area with bar IS included in the square footage. Fresh paint inside and out, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet, updated fixtures throughout, fenced backyard, rear uncovered driveway parking. Please confirm schools. Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.