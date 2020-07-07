All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:22 PM

1104 Lexington Circle

1104 Lexington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Lexington Circle, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN AVAILABLE! Nestled at the end of a quiet established cul-de-sac you will find this fantastic family home shaded with mature trees. A grand entrance welcomes you as you enter with towering ceilings all around. Multiple living and dining areas for all of your entertaining needs. Beautifully updated kitchen with abundant counter space. Updated flooring throughout. Large bedrooms upstairs for maximum privacy. Oversized owners suite has a sitting area, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks & Texas-sized closet. Updated secondary bath. Backyard has storage shed and is perfect to entertain neighbors & friends. Conveniently located within miles to shops, restaurants & schools. 2 Pets Max!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Lexington Circle have any available units?
1104 Lexington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Lexington Circle have?
Some of 1104 Lexington Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Lexington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Lexington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Lexington Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Lexington Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Lexington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Lexington Circle offers parking.
Does 1104 Lexington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Lexington Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Lexington Circle have a pool?
No, 1104 Lexington Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Lexington Circle have accessible units?
No, 1104 Lexington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Lexington Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Lexington Circle has units with dishwashers.

