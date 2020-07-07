1104 Lexington Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN AVAILABLE! Nestled at the end of a quiet established cul-de-sac you will find this fantastic family home shaded with mature trees. A grand entrance welcomes you as you enter with towering ceilings all around. Multiple living and dining areas for all of your entertaining needs. Beautifully updated kitchen with abundant counter space. Updated flooring throughout. Large bedrooms upstairs for maximum privacy. Oversized owners suite has a sitting area, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks & Texas-sized closet. Updated secondary bath. Backyard has storage shed and is perfect to entertain neighbors & friends. Conveniently located within miles to shops, restaurants & schools. 2 Pets Max!