Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Really neat & clean home in older quiet neighborhood*freshly painted*new dishwasher & blinds*has real wood floors & recent carpet thruout* owner says the sq footage in tax isn't correct* they believe it to be 2400 sq ft*

3 bedrooms*2 baths*3 living areas - so 1 could possibly be a 4th bedroom -- No Pets

$50 application fee per adult, certified funds only