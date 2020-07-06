All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated May 23 2019

101 Honey Tree Court

Location

101 Honey Tree Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Quaint corner lot home with a gorgeous wrap around porch in desirable neighborhood. Close the I35 and only 20 minutes south of downtown Dallas! Close to major stores, restaurants and the area farmer's market. Two year lease preferred and absolutely no pets. Brand new carpets throughout and updated bathrooms and kitchen. Home has a well-sized sun room that could be used as an office space.
Priced to lease quickly, owners are also Section 8 approved vendors. Sowings to start on Saturday May 25th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Honey Tree Court have any available units?
101 Honey Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Honey Tree Court have?
Some of 101 Honey Tree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Honey Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Honey Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Honey Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 101 Honey Tree Court offer parking?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 101 Honey Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Honey Tree Court have a pool?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Honey Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Honey Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Honey Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.

