101 Honey Tree Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Quaint corner lot home with a gorgeous wrap around porch in desirable neighborhood. Close the I35 and only 20 minutes south of downtown Dallas! Close to major stores, restaurants and the area farmer's market. Two year lease preferred and absolutely no pets. Brand new carpets throughout and updated bathrooms and kitchen. Home has a well-sized sun room that could be used as an office space.

Priced to lease quickly, owners are also Section 8 approved vendors. Sowings to start on Saturday May 25th.