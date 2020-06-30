Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog park internet access roommate matching

Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street. This is the Denton student housing of choice for those who value proximity to campus and nightlife. But there’s more to our property than supreme location. We’re undergoing extensive renovations to combine top tier amenities with Denton’s best location. Come check us out today…we’re Across The Street!