Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Across The Street

1701 West Oak Street · (940) 260-0969
Location

1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

Studio

Studio - A

$810

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - A

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2x1 - B

$1,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Across The Street.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
internet access
roommate matching
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street. This is the Denton student housing of choice for those who value proximity to campus and nightlife. But there’s more to our property than supreme location. We’re undergoing extensive renovations to combine top tier amenities with Denton’s best location. Come check us out today…we’re Across The Street!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Additional: Water Cap: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet (No charges for Animals in tank/cage)
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot; Parking Decal Required: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Across The Street have any available units?
Across The Street offers studio floorplans starting at $810, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $960, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,230. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Across The Street have?
Some of Across The Street's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Across The Street currently offering any rent specials?
Across The Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Across The Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Across The Street is pet friendly.
Does Across The Street offer parking?
Yes, Across The Street offers parking.
Does Across The Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Across The Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Across The Street have a pool?
Yes, Across The Street has a pool.
Does Across The Street have accessible units?
No, Across The Street does not have accessible units.
Does Across The Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Across The Street does not have units with dishwashers.
