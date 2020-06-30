Across The Street

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Additional: Water Cap: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet (No charges for Animals in tank/cage)
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot; Parking Decal Required: $20/month.