9701 Orangewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Much desired Talavera Model!! 3 private bedrooms. The utility has been modified to allow for a full office area as well as full size wash-dry. The bonus is a climate controlled extra room to use for additional office, storage or a hobby room. The garage is extended and also allows for space for two full size vehicles PLUS your golf cart. Fenced yard protects the safety of children at play and pets. Full use of facilities and lawn care provided in your lease.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.