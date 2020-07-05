All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:06 AM

9701 Orangewood Trail

9701 Orangewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9701 Orangewood Trail, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Much desired Talavera Model!! 3 private bedrooms. The utility has been modified to allow for a full office area as well as full size wash-dry. The bonus is a climate controlled extra room to use for additional office, storage or a hobby room. The garage is extended and also allows for space for two full size vehicles PLUS your golf cart. Fenced yard protects the safety of children at play and pets. Full use of facilities and lawn care provided in your lease.
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 Orangewood Trail have any available units?
9701 Orangewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 Orangewood Trail have?
Some of 9701 Orangewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 Orangewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9701 Orangewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 Orangewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9701 Orangewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9701 Orangewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9701 Orangewood Trail offers parking.
Does 9701 Orangewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 Orangewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 Orangewood Trail have a pool?
No, 9701 Orangewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9701 Orangewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 9701 Orangewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 Orangewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 Orangewood Trail has units with dishwashers.

