Denton, TX
2601 Arabian Ave
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:06 AM

2601 Arabian Ave

2601 Arabian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Arabian Avenue, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Charming 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home for Lease in Denton! - Beautiful one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner home for lease in Denton. Family room has a ceiling fan. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Master Bedroom has garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage. Huge backyard. This property is located in the Sundown Ranch Community. The community has a private lake, indoor club house, basketball courts and swimming pool. Sundown Ranch has an ideal location with easy access to I-35 E. This makes an easy commute to employers in Denton, Lewisville, and surrounding areas. Within walking distance of Sundown Ranch is a 'Lifestyle Center Market Square with shopping, fine dining, movie theater, and more. This property has brand new flooring and fresh paint. Sorry no pets!

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Arabian Ave have any available units?
2601 Arabian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Arabian Ave have?
Some of 2601 Arabian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Arabian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Arabian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Arabian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Arabian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2601 Arabian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Arabian Ave offers parking.
Does 2601 Arabian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Arabian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Arabian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Arabian Ave has a pool.
Does 2601 Arabian Ave have accessible units?
No, 2601 Arabian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Arabian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Arabian Ave has units with dishwashers.

