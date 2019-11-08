2601 Arabian Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home for Lease in Denton! - Beautiful one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner home for lease in Denton. Family room has a ceiling fan. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Master Bedroom has garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage. Huge backyard. This property is located in the Sundown Ranch Community. The community has a private lake, indoor club house, basketball courts and swimming pool. Sundown Ranch has an ideal location with easy access to I-35 E. This makes an easy commute to employers in Denton, Lewisville, and surrounding areas. Within walking distance of Sundown Ranch is a 'Lifestyle Center Market Square with shopping, fine dining, movie theater, and more. This property has brand new flooring and fresh paint. Sorry no pets!



