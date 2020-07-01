2123 Bernard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is perfect for a small family, or roommates! It includes stackable washer/dryer connections, backyard, kitchen appliances, and is also pet-friendly. If this fits your criteria then come check it out!