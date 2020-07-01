All apartments in Denton
2123 Bernard St
2123 Bernard St

2123 Bernard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is perfect for a small family, or roommates! It includes stackable washer/dryer connections, backyard, kitchen appliances, and is also pet-friendly. If this fits your criteria then come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Bernard St have any available units?
2123 Bernard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Bernard St have?
Some of 2123 Bernard St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Bernard St currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Bernard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Bernard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Bernard St is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Bernard St offer parking?
No, 2123 Bernard St does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Bernard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Bernard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Bernard St have a pool?
No, 2123 Bernard St does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Bernard St have accessible units?
No, 2123 Bernard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Bernard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Bernard St does not have units with dishwashers.

