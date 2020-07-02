All apartments in Denton
2024 Bowling Green Street

2024 Bowling Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Bowling Green Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Denton House near Northlakes Park
dallas.craigslist.org/ndf/apa/d/denton-4-br-denton-house-near/6989233411.html

Four bedroom house in great family neighborhood with open living/dining room, library/den, 2 full bathrooms with showers/tubs, library/den, kitchen, covered patio, large garage, and large yard/garden, for rent in Denton, TX. French doors, stained concrete and wood floors.

Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, Ceiling Fans, and Refridgerator.
Biking distance to UNT, TWU, Downtown Square.
Easy walking distance to Shopping Area, Movie Tavern, Kroger, North Lakes Park, and Community Garden.
Great, stable family neighborhood, mostly owner occupied.

Unfurnished. Rent is $1575/month for maximum of 3 adults. Security deposit of one month's rent also required. No surcharge for children. Must have prior rental history with landlords that can be contacted and good credit history.

Utilities/Phone/Internet not included.
NO Dogs.
Available immediately.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denton-tx?lid=11275046

(RLNE5237259)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

