2024 Bowling Green Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful Denton House near Northlakes Park

Four bedroom house in great family neighborhood with open living/dining room, library/den, 2 full bathrooms with showers/tubs, library/den, kitchen, covered patio, large garage, and large yard/garden, for rent in Denton, TX. French doors, stained concrete and wood floors.



Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, Ceiling Fans, and Refridgerator.

Biking distance to UNT, TWU, Downtown Square.

Easy walking distance to Shopping Area, Movie Tavern, Kroger, North Lakes Park, and Community Garden.

Great, stable family neighborhood, mostly owner occupied.



Unfurnished. Rent is $1575/month for maximum of 3 adults. Security deposit of one month's rent also required. No surcharge for children. Must have prior rental history with landlords that can be contacted and good credit history.



Utilities/Phone/Internet not included.

NO Dogs.

Available immediately.



