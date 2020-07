Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Clean, three bedroom, one bathroom one-story home in Denton. Lots of upgrades, with new carpet in the bedrooms (as of February 2019) and wood-look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious back yard for entertaining with a covered patio, additional deck, and storage unit. Refrigerator and high-efficiency Washer & Dryer included.