Don't miss this great opportunity to live in this beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Denton. This home offers new appliances, kitchen cabinets, washer and dryer. You'll also love the refinished hardwood floors throughout the home, as well as the gorgeous bathrooms. With close proximity to UNT, TWU, the Denton square, and Rayzor Ranch, this home won't last long!