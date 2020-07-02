All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
1404 Cross Street
1404 Cross Street

1404 Crescent St · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Crescent St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1404 Cross Street Available 02/07/19 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty! Were proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!

If you are interested in viewing any of our viewable properties please stop by our office at 3402 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday or 10:00-1:00 Saturdays to check out keys for viewing. Please bring a valid ID and $10.00 cash or debit card which will be returned to you upon returning the key. You may also pick up a rental list at our office or go to www.linnemannrealty.com to view our rentals online. Our website and rental list is update multiple times during the day. Please keep in mind that you are only able to view VIEWABLE NOW properties. If a property has a date which is not yet viewable you will not be able to view until that date.

To apply for a property please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com and click Apply. The application fee is $45.00 for single, $65.00 for married. Anyone 18 and above that will occupy the unit will have to apply and be approved. The application process will take anywhere from 24-48 hours and you will be required to attach a copy of your drivers license and income information. Application fees are non-refundable regardless of reason. Once your application has been approved we will ask for the security deposit which holds the property for you for 30 days. A leasing agent will contact you to schedule your lease appointment and move in date. You will need to be prepared to pay any remaining deposits, rents, and pro-rated rents before you can pick up keys to move in.

Rental Requirements:
*Income must be 3x the amount of the rental that you are interested in
*No evictions on your report
*Good standing with past Landlord or Property Management Company

Pets
The pet fee for pets 35 pounds and under is $250.00 per animal, pets above 35 pounds is $350.00 per animal. All animal fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Pet fee must be paid in full before move-in. Please note, pets commonly recognized as an aggressive breed (full bred or partial) will not be approved under any circumstance. These breeds include rottweilers, pitbulls, chows and dobermans. You will be required to disclose the breed of your pet prior to approval of your application. Failure to accurately disclose this information may result in future eviction. Pets approved on select properties only.

If you have further questions regarding a property or the application/leasing process please call our office at 254.628.9272.

(RLNE2036250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Cross Street have any available units?
1404 Cross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1404 Cross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Cross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Cross Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Cross Street is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Cross Street offer parking?
No, 1404 Cross Street does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Cross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Cross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Cross Street have a pool?
No, 1404 Cross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Cross Street have accessible units?
No, 1404 Cross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Cross Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Cross Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Cross Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1404 Cross Street has units with air conditioning.

