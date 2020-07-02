Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1404 Cross Street Available 02/07/19 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty! Were proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!



If you are interested in viewing any of our viewable properties please stop by our office at 3402 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday or 10:00-1:00 Saturdays to check out keys for viewing. Please bring a valid ID and $10.00 cash or debit card which will be returned to you upon returning the key. You may also pick up a rental list at our office or go to www.linnemannrealty.com to view our rentals online. Our website and rental list is update multiple times during the day. Please keep in mind that you are only able to view VIEWABLE NOW properties. If a property has a date which is not yet viewable you will not be able to view until that date.



To apply for a property please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com and click Apply. The application fee is $45.00 for single, $65.00 for married. Anyone 18 and above that will occupy the unit will have to apply and be approved. The application process will take anywhere from 24-48 hours and you will be required to attach a copy of your drivers license and income information. Application fees are non-refundable regardless of reason. Once your application has been approved we will ask for the security deposit which holds the property for you for 30 days. A leasing agent will contact you to schedule your lease appointment and move in date. You will need to be prepared to pay any remaining deposits, rents, and pro-rated rents before you can pick up keys to move in.



Rental Requirements:

*Income must be 3x the amount of the rental that you are interested in

*No evictions on your report

*Good standing with past Landlord or Property Management Company



Pets

The pet fee for pets 35 pounds and under is $250.00 per animal, pets above 35 pounds is $350.00 per animal. All animal fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Pet fee must be paid in full before move-in. Please note, pets commonly recognized as an aggressive breed (full bred or partial) will not be approved under any circumstance. These breeds include rottweilers, pitbulls, chows and dobermans. You will be required to disclose the breed of your pet prior to approval of your application. Failure to accurately disclose this information may result in future eviction. Pets approved on select properties only.



If you have further questions regarding a property or the application/leasing process please call our office at 254.628.9272.



