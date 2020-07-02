All apartments in Denton
1113 Ellison Park Circle
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:31 AM

1113 Ellison Park Circle

1113 Ellison Park Circle
Location

1113 Ellison Park Circle, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secure, Nice 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home in a Great Location and in a Gated Community. Private Street right off Teasley Ln. This home boasts a large Kitchen with Cooktop, Oven, Microwave, Range, and Island. Kitchen opens up to Large Family Room w a Cozy Woodburning Fireplace, Dining Room, and Nook. Utility room is right of the kitchen and has washer and electric dryer hookups. This community is built w zero lot lines, thus the side and back yards are private but smaller than normal. Cover Patio for relaxing in the shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have any available units?
1113 Ellison Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have?
Some of 1113 Ellison Park Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Ellison Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Ellison Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Ellison Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Ellison Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Ellison Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Ellison Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1113 Ellison Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1113 Ellison Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Ellison Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Ellison Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

