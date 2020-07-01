All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:23 AM

1010 W Collins St

1010 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMPOSSIBLE UNT SCHOOL LOCATION!!

- 1 Block to UNT Campus ( University of North Texas )
- 1 Mile to TWU Campus ( Texas Womens University )
- Easy Access to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth
- 1/2 Mile to the Square

ABOUT THE HOUSE:

- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Small Yard for Pet
- Washer Dryer Hookup

YOUTUBE VIDEO TOUR: (CUT AND PASTE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CCVsq_HfFM

Please TEXT ONLY Kyle at #214-683-0653. CATS OK DOGS OK WITH PET FEE.
MOVE IN DATE 8/1/2019

(RLNE4894811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 W Collins St have any available units?
1010 W Collins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 W Collins St have?
Some of 1010 W Collins St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 W Collins St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W Collins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W Collins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 W Collins St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St offers parking.
Does 1010 W Collins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W Collins St have a pool?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W Collins St have accessible units?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W Collins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St has units with dishwashers.

