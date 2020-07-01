Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 10
1010 W Collins St
1010 West Collins Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMPOSSIBLE UNT SCHOOL LOCATION!!
- 1 Block to UNT Campus ( University of North Texas )
- 1 Mile to TWU Campus ( Texas Womens University )
- Easy Access to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth
- 1/2 Mile to the Square
ABOUT THE HOUSE:
- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Small Yard for Pet
- Washer Dryer Hookup
YOUTUBE VIDEO TOUR: (CUT AND PASTE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CCVsq_HfFM
Please TEXT ONLY Kyle at #214-683-0653. CATS OK DOGS OK WITH PET FEE.
MOVE IN DATE 8/1/2019
(RLNE4894811)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 W Collins St have any available units?
1010 W Collins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1010 W Collins St have?
Some of 1010 W Collins St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1010 W Collins St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W Collins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W Collins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 W Collins St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St offers parking.
Does 1010 W Collins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W Collins St have a pool?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W Collins St have accessible units?
No, 1010 W Collins St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W Collins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 W Collins St has units with dishwashers.
