1010 W Collins St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IMPOSSIBLE UNT SCHOOL LOCATION!!



- 1 Block to UNT Campus ( University of North Texas )

- 1 Mile to TWU Campus ( Texas Womens University )

- Easy Access to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth

- 1/2 Mile to the Square



ABOUT THE HOUSE:



- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath

- Small Yard for Pet

- Washer Dryer Hookup



YOUTUBE VIDEO TOUR: (CUT AND PASTE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CCVsq_HfFM



Please TEXT ONLY Kyle at #214-683-0653. CATS OK DOGS OK WITH PET FEE.

MOVE IN DATE 8/1/2019



(RLNE4894811)