1008 Sierra Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020 NO PETS. WELCOME HOME! THE SEARCH IS OVER FOR A CHARMING SPACIOUS COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE HEART OF NORTH DENTON. HOME ADORNED WITH CHARACTER OF 2 LIVING AREAS, COVERED FRONT PORCH, COVERED REAR DECK. LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH LARGE SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, PARKS, ETC AND CLOSE TO TWU. FULL YARD CARE INCLUDED OPTION ALSO AVAILABLE FOR TRUE MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE. MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST!