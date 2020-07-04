1005 Tallahassee Drive

This is a wonderful completely remodeled 6 bedroom home with 4 full baths. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry as well as a butlers pantry. two bedrooms and two full baths downstairs. open floor plan with flagstone fireplace. Upstairs has huge game room with 4 over sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Covered patio. Formal Dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
