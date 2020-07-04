All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1005 Tallahassee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1005 Tallahassee Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:59 AM

1005 Tallahassee Drive

1005 Tallahassee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1005 Tallahassee Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is a wonderful completely remodeled 6 bedroom home with 4 full baths. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry as well as a butlers pantry. two bedrooms and two full baths downstairs. open floor plan with flagstone fireplace. Upstairs has huge game room with 4 over sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Covered patio. Formal Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have any available units?
1005 Tallahassee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have?
Some of 1005 Tallahassee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Tallahassee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Tallahassee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Tallahassee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Tallahassee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Tallahassee Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Tallahassee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Tallahassee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Tallahassee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Tallahassee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Tallahassee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas