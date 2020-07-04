All apartments in Denton
1001 Atlanta Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:41 AM

1001 Atlanta Drive

1001 Atlanta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Atlanta Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move in. MBR plus 2 bdrms down. Upstairs holds game room and additional bedroom. Kitchen opens to living and dining areas. Granite ctops, tile back splashes, updated lighting and white cabinets. Living area has wood burning fireplace with stone facade. Gorgeous wood flooring. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath features dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet. Neutral paint throughout. Back yard has covered patio. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

