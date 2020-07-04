1001 Atlanta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move in. MBR plus 2 bdrms down. Upstairs holds game room and additional bedroom. Kitchen opens to living and dining areas. Granite ctops, tile back splashes, updated lighting and white cabinets. Living area has wood burning fireplace with stone facade. Gorgeous wood flooring. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath features dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet. Neutral paint throughout. Back yard has covered patio. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.