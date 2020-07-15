620 Cypress Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Frisco ISD within walking distance from Elementary. Perfect family home! Bright and Open Layout, Newer Carpet and just deep cleaned! Includes refrigerator! Granite Counter Tops, decorative lighting, neutral colors. Front Living room can be dining room or office. Exceptional Quality of Life in Little Elm, walking, hiking and biking trails, access to Lake Lewisville, Hydrous Wake Board Park, Lakefront Developments! Just around the corner from first class shopping, entertainment! Perfect for Sports Active Families enjoying the Entertainment lifestyle. Photos are pictured with furniture. Furniture not included.