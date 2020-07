Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath plus study with open floor plan is a must see. This is an amazing opportunity to lease a new home built in 2020. A few of the upgrades inc stainless appliances, granite counters and can lights in kitchen, gas cook top, built in microwave, ceramic tile in all wet areas and extended entry, separate vanity tops and large corner tub in master and covered backyard patio.