2529 Brandon Drive

Beautiful East facing home with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, game room and upgraded kitchen in sought after Castle Hills community.Master and 2 bedrooms on the first floor. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in closets, Covered patio, bay windows and plantation shutters throughout. Luxury finishes and nail down hardwood flooring. Fabulous Castle hills amenities and quick access to 121. Less than 5 min drive to shops at legacy, Toyota, JC Penney, Bank of America etc. Community features included the swimming pool, fitness center, etc!. Fresh paint and carpet. THIS IS A MUST SEE