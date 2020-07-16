All apartments in Denton County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2529 Brandon Drive

2529 Brandon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Brandon Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful East facing home with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, game room and upgraded kitchen in sought after Castle Hills community.Master and 2 bedrooms on the first floor. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in closets, Covered patio, bay windows and plantation shutters throughout. Luxury finishes and nail down hardwood flooring. Fabulous Castle hills amenities and quick access to 121. Less than 5 min drive to shops at legacy, Toyota, JC Penney, Bank of America etc. Community features included the swimming pool, fitness center, etc!. Fresh paint and carpet. THIS IS A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Brandon Drive have any available units?
2529 Brandon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 2529 Brandon Drive have?
Some of 2529 Brandon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Brandon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Brandon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Brandon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Brandon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Brandon Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Brandon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2529 Brandon Drive has a pool.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Brandon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Brandon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Brandon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 Brandon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
