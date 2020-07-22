14801 Frisco Ranch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful move in ready 1 STORY 4 bdrm, 2 FULL bathrooms and 1 Guest Bath in Frisco Ranch. Award Winning Frisco ISD! Newly renovated in 2020, featuring fresh professional painted & high grade flooring throughout. Elegant interior accentuated by high ceilings, large bay windows. LR features corner fireplace. Beautiful large Corian counter top and upgraded cabinets. Spacious bedrooms with master split for privacy. Walk-in closets. 4th bdrm can be used for STUDY. Open floor plan. Backyards offers plenty space for kids and pets to enjoy. The community offers onsite community pools and has easy access to Dallas Tollway, Hwy 380, FM 423 and Shopping Centers.