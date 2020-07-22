All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
14801 Frisco Ranch Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:40 AM

14801 Frisco Ranch Drive

14801 Frisco Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14801 Frisco Ranch Road, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful move in ready 1 STORY 4 bdrm, 2 FULL bathrooms and 1 Guest Bath in Frisco Ranch. Award Winning Frisco ISD! Newly renovated in 2020, featuring fresh professional painted & high grade flooring throughout. Elegant interior accentuated by high ceilings, large bay windows. LR features corner fireplace. Beautiful large Corian counter top and upgraded cabinets. Spacious bedrooms with master split for privacy. Walk-in closets. 4th bdrm can be used for STUDY. Open floor plan. Backyards offers plenty space for kids and pets to enjoy. The community offers onsite community pools and has easy access to Dallas Tollway, Hwy 380, FM 423 and Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have any available units?
14801 Frisco Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have?
Some of 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14801 Frisco Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive has a pool.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14801 Frisco Ranch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Park Timbers
1902 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd
Sanger, TX 76266
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District