All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 14700 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
14700 Riverside Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM

14700 Riverside Drive

14700 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14700 Riverside Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 5 bedroom, located on greenbelt with walking and bike trails, lighted pond, park, and neighborhood pool right out your back door! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Front office with custom barn doors. Hardwood flooring, granite counters and custom lighting in kitchen. Oversized 3 CAR GARAGE! First floor master suite boasts sitting area and bay window overlooking amazing backyard. All secondary bedrooms, giant game room and media room up. Extended stamped concrete back patio looks out to the greenbelt and future pond with fountain! Family friendly amenities including pool, clubhouse, playground, pond and trails. Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Pool Table included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14700 Riverside Drive have any available units?
14700 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 14700 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 14700 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14700 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14700 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14700 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14700 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14700 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14700 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14700 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 14700 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14700 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14700 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14700 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Park Timbers
1902 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd
Hickory Creek, TX 75065
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District