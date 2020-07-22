14700 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool pool table garage media room

FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 5 bedroom, located on greenbelt with walking and bike trails, lighted pond, park, and neighborhood pool right out your back door! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Front office with custom barn doors. Hardwood flooring, granite counters and custom lighting in kitchen. Oversized 3 CAR GARAGE! First floor master suite boasts sitting area and bay window overlooking amazing backyard. All secondary bedrooms, giant game room and media room up. Extended stamped concrete back patio looks out to the greenbelt and future pond with fountain! Family friendly amenities including pool, clubhouse, playground, pond and trails. Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Pool Table included