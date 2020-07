Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Beautifully landscaped 4 bed and 3.5 bath home boasts 20 ft floor to ceiling windows, rich hardwood floors, formal dining, spacious open kitchen with luxury island and walk in pantry. This home really is just a FANTASTIC FRISCO HOME within walking distance from the neighborhood elementary, community jogging trails, playground and pool. You won’t want to miss this one!!