1401 Red Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Stunning 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 study room with French doors in Frisco ISD! Beautiful tiles and wood floor. Abundant kitchen has eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms & 1 study rm are downstairs. Game room and 2nd Master bedroom suite with full bath upstairs. Laminate floors in living, Master and study rooms.Covered front porch. Breakfast bar and granite stone countertop in kitchen. Huge side yard. Back patio with landscaped backyard! Oversized garage. Ceiling fans in All rooms. Energy efficient, Low utilities, Community Pool. near Dallas Tollway, Highway 380. Move in READY!

February move in bonus $100 offers to tenant.