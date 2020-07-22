All apartments in Denton County
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1401 Red Drive

1401 Red Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1401 Red Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 study room with French doors in Frisco ISD! Beautiful tiles and wood floor. Abundant kitchen has eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms & 1 study rm are downstairs. Game room and 2nd Master bedroom suite with full bath upstairs. Laminate floors in living, Master and study rooms.Covered front porch. Breakfast bar and granite stone countertop in kitchen. Huge side yard. Back patio with landscaped backyard! Oversized garage. Ceiling fans in All rooms. Energy efficient, Low utilities, Community Pool. near Dallas Tollway, Highway 380. Move in READY!
February move in bonus $100 offers to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Red Drive have any available units?
1401 Red Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1401 Red Drive have?
Some of 1401 Red Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Red Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Red Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Red Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Red Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 1401 Red Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Red Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 Red Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Red Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Red Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Red Drive has a pool.
Does 1401 Red Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 Red Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Red Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Red Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Red Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Red Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
