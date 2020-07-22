All apartments in Denton County
12312 Ocean Spray Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

12312 Ocean Spray Dr

12312 Ocean Spray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12312 Ocean Spray Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Newly upgraded through out the house - Property Id: 225171

- Newly upgraded (granite counter-top, wood flooring, new paint through out entire house, new carpet)
- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with bright open floor plan. Built in 2007
- One story and 1810 square feet
- Good sized bedrooms, 4th bedroom can also be used as study
- Open kitchen with bar area
- Large back yard offers plenty of room to run and play.
- Walking distance to Community Pool and playground.
- Easy access to 121 & Tollway
- Approx 1.5 miles from Lake Lewisville and across the way from Frisco Lakes gorgeous golf course.

Monthly rent: $1825 per month.
Lease term: minimum 1 year.
Application fee: apply online directly
Security deposit: $1825.
Pet deposit: $400
Utilities: tenants pay for all utilities.
Subdivision: Hidden Cove
School District: Little Elm ISD.
School 1: E--Hackberry ((EXEMPLARY school).
School 2: M-Brent Intermediate
School 3: J- LAKESIDE
School 4: H- LITTLE ELM.
Major intersection: Lebanon and FM 423
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225171
Property Id 225171

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5571167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

