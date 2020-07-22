12312 Ocean Spray Dr

Amenities

Newly upgraded through out the house - Property Id: 225171



- Newly upgraded (granite counter-top, wood flooring, new paint through out entire house, new carpet)

- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with bright open floor plan. Built in 2007

- One story and 1810 square feet

- Good sized bedrooms, 4th bedroom can also be used as study

- Open kitchen with bar area

- Large back yard offers plenty of room to run and play.

- Walking distance to Community Pool and playground.

- Easy access to 121 & Tollway

- Approx 1.5 miles from Lake Lewisville and across the way from Frisco Lakes gorgeous golf course.



Monthly rent: $1825 per month.

Lease term: minimum 1 year.

Application fee: apply online directly

Security deposit: $1825.

Pet deposit: $400

Utilities: tenants pay for all utilities.

Subdivision: Hidden Cove

School District: Little Elm ISD.

School 1: E--Hackberry ((EXEMPLARY school).

School 2: M-Brent Intermediate

School 3: J- LAKESIDE

School 4: H- LITTLE ELM.

Major intersection: Lebanon and FM 423

No Dogs Allowed



