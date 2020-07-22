12312 Ocean Spray Dr

Amenities
Newly upgraded through out the house - Property Id: 225171
- Newly upgraded (granite counter-top, wood flooring, new paint through out entire house, new carpet)
- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with bright open floor plan. Built in 2007
- One story and 1810 square feet
- Good sized bedrooms, 4th bedroom can also be used as study
- Open kitchen with bar area
- Large back yard offers plenty of room to run and play.
- Walking distance to Community Pool and playground.
- Easy access to 121 & Tollway
- Approx 1.5 miles from Lake Lewisville and across the way from Frisco Lakes gorgeous golf course.
Monthly rent: $1825 per month.
Lease term: minimum 1 year.
Application fee: apply online directly
Security deposit: $1825.
Pet deposit: $400
Utilities: tenants pay for all utilities.
Subdivision: Hidden Cove
School District: Little Elm ISD.
School 1: E--Hackberry ((EXEMPLARY school).
School 2: M-Brent Intermediate
School 3: J- LAKESIDE
School 4: H- LITTLE ELM.
Major intersection: Lebanon and FM 423
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225171
No Dogs Allowed
