All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 1224 Red Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
1224 Red Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1224 Red Drive

1224 Red Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1224 Red Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BRAND New paint, hardwoods, roof in the whole house. Beautiful Home with all the upgrades and great media room. Kitchen that features granite countertops, tile back splash, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Large Media and Game room for entertaining. Downstairs master bedroom with large walk in closet, master bath features two vanities,separate shower and bathtub. Open patio and 6' wood fence surrounds backyard. This home has been very well taken care of. Bring your best clients. six month lease costs extra per month. Discounted price for Lease 18 months or longer. Hurry this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Red Drive have any available units?
1224 Red Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1224 Red Drive have?
Some of 1224 Red Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Red Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Red Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Red Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Red Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 1224 Red Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Red Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Red Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Red Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Red Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Red Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Red Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Red Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Red Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Red Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Red Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Red Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District