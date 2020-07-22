1224 Red Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

BRAND New paint, hardwoods, roof in the whole house. Beautiful Home with all the upgrades and great media room. Kitchen that features granite countertops, tile back splash, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Large Media and Game room for entertaining. Downstairs master bedroom with large walk in closet, master bath features two vanities,separate shower and bathtub. Open patio and 6' wood fence surrounds backyard. This home has been very well taken care of. Bring your best clients. six month lease costs extra per month. Discounted price for Lease 18 months or longer. Hurry this one won't last.