1112 Rivers Creek Lane

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Little Elm's desired Paloma Creek community. It features a large family room that welcomes you into this home. Great open concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Bathroom has upgraded granite counter tops, mirrors, lights and a double sink was newly added. Tile-like laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Large, cedar covered patio. New sprinkler system. Close to Lake Lewisville. The community amenities include hike and bike trails, 4 swimming pools, dog park, 2 fitness centers, 3 club house and open park areas. New sod is being installed.