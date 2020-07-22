All apartments in Denton County
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

1112 Rivers Creek Lane

1112 Rivers Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Rivers Creek Ln, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Little Elm's desired Paloma Creek community. It features a large family room that welcomes you into this home. Great open concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Bathroom has upgraded granite counter tops, mirrors, lights and a double sink was newly added. Tile-like laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Large, cedar covered patio. New sprinkler system. Close to Lake Lewisville. The community amenities include hike and bike trails, 4 swimming pools, dog park, 2 fitness centers, 3 club house and open park areas. New sod is being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have any available units?
1112 Rivers Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have?
Some of 1112 Rivers Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Rivers Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Rivers Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Rivers Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Rivers Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Rivers Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
