4309 Lost Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage new construction

BRAND NEW D.R. Horton home, 3-bedroom 2-bath, featuring an open kitchen with granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, elegant cabinet, spacious living room surround sound prewired, large master with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet; covered porch looking out spacious backyard. 4th room can be used as study.

Walking distance to Ryan Elementary, park and playground. Crownover middle school. Guyer high school. Conveniently located close to I-35, Golden Triangle mall, University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University.