4304 Windmill Hill Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Freshly painted, New carpet thru out. Easy Access to I35, DFW airport, NTSU Dallas and FT Worth. NO SMOKING IN THE HOME OR GARAGE. NO PETS WITH OUT PRIOR APPROVAL.

no trampolines or above ground pools