4304 Windmill Hill Circle

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Freshly painted, New carpet thru out. Easy Access to I35, DFW airport, NTSU Dallas and FT Worth. NO SMOKING IN THE HOME OR GARAGE. NO PETS WITH OUT PRIOR APPROVAL. no trampolines or above ground pools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
